General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $21.26. General Motors shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 34,416,056 shares changing hands.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.