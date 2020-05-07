GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GATX by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GATX by 23.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GATX opened at $58.51 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

