Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.