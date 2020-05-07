Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

GYS stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.31) on Thursday. Gamesys Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.50 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 885.96 ($11.65). The firm has a market cap of $934.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 768.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 730.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.