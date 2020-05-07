G.Research Downgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Hold

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,298.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Oil States International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

