FY2020 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westpac Banking in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

WBK stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

