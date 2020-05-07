FY2020 EPS Estimates for Telefonica S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telefonica in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonica’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Telefonica alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.80. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,644 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Telefonica by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 495,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telefonica by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 477,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 190,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.