FY2020 EPS Estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Boosted by Wedbush

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NTDOY opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

