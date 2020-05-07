FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.29.

CU opened at C$32.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$25.25 and a 12 month high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

