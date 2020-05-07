FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bluestone Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bluestone Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BSR. Cormark increased their target price on Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of CVE BSR opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.12.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

