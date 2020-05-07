Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 294,622 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

