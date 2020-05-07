freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €20.00 by Barclays

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.21) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.99 ($22.08).

freenet stock opened at €15.85 ($18.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.22. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

