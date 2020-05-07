Franklin Truman Bailey Acquires 3,500 Shares of Appulse Corp. (CVE:APL) Stock

Appulse Corp. (CVE:APL) Director Franklin Truman Bailey acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,211,000.

Franklin Truman Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Franklin Truman Bailey acquired 23,500 shares of Appulse stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,465.00.

Shares of APL opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Appulse Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It also offers maintenance services, and consulting and design advice to industries; and machining services for equipment repairs, as well as manufactures parts.

