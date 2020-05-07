Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

