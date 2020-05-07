Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
