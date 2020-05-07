Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 206.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $111.46 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.