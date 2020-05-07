FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

FORM opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

