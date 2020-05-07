Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMX opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

