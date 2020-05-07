Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.23, with a volume of 23131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,595 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,165,392 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Five9 by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 853,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Five9 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -618.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

