First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,433,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 36.1% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,116,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRC opened at $99.56 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

