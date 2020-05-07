First National Bank of Omaha Has $18.23 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,924.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.