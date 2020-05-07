First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Busey worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Stephens raised First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $16.25 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $916.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,543.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

