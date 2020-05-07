First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) & SB One Bancorp (NYSE:SBBX) Critical Review

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and SB One Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SB One Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%. SB One Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.01%. Given SB One Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SB One Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and SB One Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $766.47 million 1.46 $167.38 million $0.75 6.85 SB One Bancorp $96.65 million 1.57 $22.54 million $2.24 7.17

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB One Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and SB One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 16.17% 5.60% 0.95% SB One Bancorp 22.33% 10.37% 1.05%

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SB One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB One Bancorp pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SB One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

SB One Bancorp beats First Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as broker-dealer services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, automobile loans, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; two branches in Essex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; one branch in Middlesex County, New Jersey; one branch in Union County, New Jersey; and one branch in Queens County, New York. The company was formerly known as Sussex Bancorp and changed its name to SB One Bancorp in April 2018. SB One Bancorp was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

