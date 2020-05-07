Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

