Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

FMNB opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.71%. Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. Also, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,443 shares of company stock worth $445,252. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

