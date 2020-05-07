Extendicare (EXE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.50 million.

TSE EXE opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $530.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.95. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.81.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

