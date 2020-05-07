Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXC opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

