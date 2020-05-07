Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $25.29. Exelixis shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 4,615,474 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 664,801 shares of company stock worth $13,930,398 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 806,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

