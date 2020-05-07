EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 125.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 367,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $77.90 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.