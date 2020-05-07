Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.20

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 2863604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

