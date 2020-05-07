Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE stock opened at $182.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $270.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.48.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after buying an additional 89,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.