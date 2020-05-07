Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

