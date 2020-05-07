Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NNN. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $86,963,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,495,000 after purchasing an additional 760,507 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 458,732 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

