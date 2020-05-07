Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wendys Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

WEN stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.