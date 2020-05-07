Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $934.70 million, a P/E ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $2,833,518. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

