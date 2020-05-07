Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,457 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 135,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 216,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

