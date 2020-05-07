Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 741,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,090. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after buying an additional 493,257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after buying an additional 537,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,655,000 after buying an additional 765,669 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.