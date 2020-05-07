Entercom Communications (ETM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entercom Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Entercom Communications has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 27,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,779.99. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,711 shares in the company, valued at $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 516,255 shares of company stock worth $1,288,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

