Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.04 ($16.32).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENGI shares. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($15.23) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ENGI opened at €9.46 ($11.00) on Thursday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.58.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

