ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.91). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

