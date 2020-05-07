Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

NYSE EMR opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

