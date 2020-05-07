Elders (ASX:ELD) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.40

Shares of Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$9.40 ($6.67) and last traded at A$9.09 ($6.45), with a volume of 509965 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$9.06 ($6.43).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$7.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Elders (ASX:ELD)

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

