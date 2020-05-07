Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 16.7% Higher

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT)’s stock price traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 549,450 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 184,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

