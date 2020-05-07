Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

