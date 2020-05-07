DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.56 ($113.44).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €91.00 ($105.81) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.81.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

