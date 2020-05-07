DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.70 ($35.70).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €29.91 ($34.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($46.50).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

