Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $862,988.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485,298 shares in the company, valued at $93,425,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,354 shares of company stock valued at $16,651,658. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

