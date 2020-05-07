Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

AWK opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.15. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

