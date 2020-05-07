Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,658 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of The Hackett Group worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

HCKT stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $436.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.