Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,037 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Qualys by 4,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $6,632,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Qualys by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,851. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

