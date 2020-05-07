Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $901,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($3.24). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

